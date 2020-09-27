Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John David "J.D." Arrasmith

John David "J.D." Arrasmith

(1955 - 2020)

CEDAR FALLS – John David "J.D." Arrasmith, 65, of Cedar Falls died Friday, September 18, 2020 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

J.D. was born August 9, 1955 in Waterloo, son of David G. and Margaret (Sailer) Arrasmith. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and worked as a carpenter with the Carpenter's Union Local 1835 and then Local 675. He married Jayneen "Jay" Lyons on June 22, 1985 at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife; two sisters, Suelynn (Rod) Roman of South Whitley, IN, and Lael Elaine Arrasmith of Ames. Preceded in death by: his parents.

No services are planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.