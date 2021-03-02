John Anthony Fisher

September 24, 1950-February 28, 2021

ST. JOHNS, MI-John Anthony Fisher, a native of Waucoma, Iowa, and resident of St. Johns, Michigan where he loved his old farm house and worked as a livestock buyer for many years, died on February 28, 2021 after battling cancer this past year. He was 70 years old.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Christian Fisher, his parents, Carl J. Fisher and Lorraine L. (Huber) Fisher, and brothers, Joe, Bob (Susan), Jerry, and Walter Fisher.

He is survived by his daughters, Amie (Mike) Rausch, Nissa (Andy) Strottman, Bronwen (Tony) Steinlage, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Janelle) Fisher and Marty (Judy) Fisher; sisters, Mary (Marty) Miller and Liz (Dave) Robinson, and many nieces, nephews, and his dear friend, Annette Falor with whom he enjoyed many adventures. John had a big heart, was fun to hang out with, and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held privately.

