John E. Higgins
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

John E. Higgins

October 24, 1941-September 21, 2021

WATERLOO-John E. Higgins, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 21, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1941 in Whittemore, Iowa, son of Edward and Esther Ulm Higgins. He married Linda Lu Holtzman December 4, 1966 in Waterloo. She died March 12, 2021.

John served his country honorably in the US Air Force as an Airman first class at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was employed by Dick Witham Ford as a frame technician, working on heavy truck and front-end alignments, retiring in 2002.

Survivors include: two daughters, Kathy (Doug) Taylor of Washburn and Heidi Higgins of Waterloo; one son, Matthew (Erin) Higgins of Waterloo; ten grandchildren, Kale, Kassidy, Michael, Clayton, Nicholas, Rosalie, Savannah, Alyssa, Hunter and Devin.

He was preceded in death by: his wife.

Graveside services will be Noon on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Waterloo Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138 and the US Airforce Honor Guard. Public visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Waterloo Cemetery
Kimball Ave., Waterloo
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Very sorry to hear about John. He was a good man.
Dave spaulding
Family
September 25, 2021
