John E. Higgins

October 24, 1941-September 21, 2021

WATERLOO-John E. Higgins, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 21, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 24, 1941 in Whittemore, Iowa, son of Edward and Esther Ulm Higgins. He married Linda Lu Holtzman December 4, 1966 in Waterloo. She died March 12, 2021.

John served his country honorably in the US Air Force as an Airman first class at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was employed by Dick Witham Ford as a frame technician, working on heavy truck and front-end alignments, retiring in 2002.

Survivors include: two daughters, Kathy (Doug) Taylor of Washburn and Heidi Higgins of Waterloo; one son, Matthew (Erin) Higgins of Waterloo; ten grandchildren, Kale, Kassidy, Michael, Clayton, Nicholas, Rosalie, Savannah, Alyssa, Hunter and Devin.

He was preceded in death by: his wife.

Graveside services will be Noon on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Waterloo Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138 and the US Airforce Honor Guard. Public visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

