John "Jack" F. Holmes

September 9, 1931-June 13, 2021

HUDSON-John "Jack" F. Holmes, 89, of Hudson, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1931 in Hudson, son of Dale and Grace Franck Holmes. John graduated from Hudson High School in 1950. He served honorably in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. John married Beverly Lotts October 23, 1954 in Cedar Falls; she preceded him December 29, 2012.

He worked at Rath Packing until its closing. He later worked at Holmes Welding in Hudson. He was a member of Community Church of Hudson, American Legion, and Hudson Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting tools, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.

Survived by: his son, Randy Holmes of Hudson; daughter, Linda (Leslie) Sergeant of Waterloo; granddaughter, Jennifer Leeper of Grundy Center; grandson, Steven Sergeant of Des Moines; great-granddaughter, Katelin Leeper; and brother, Cecil (Kathleen) Holmes of Hudson. Preceded by: his wife, Beverly.

Memorial Services 10:30 AM June 17 at Community Church of Hudson. Private family burial in Hudson precedes service with military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation 4 – 6 PM June 16 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Direct memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.