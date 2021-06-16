Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. "Jack" Holmes
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

John "Jack" F. Holmes

September 9, 1931-June 13, 2021

HUDSON-John "Jack" F. Holmes, 89, of Hudson, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1931 in Hudson, son of Dale and Grace Franck Holmes. John graduated from Hudson High School in 1950. He served honorably in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. John married Beverly Lotts October 23, 1954 in Cedar Falls; she preceded him December 29, 2012.

He worked at Rath Packing until its closing. He later worked at Holmes Welding in Hudson. He was a member of Community Church of Hudson, American Legion, and Hudson Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting tools, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.

Survived by: his son, Randy Holmes of Hudson; daughter, Linda (Leslie) Sergeant of Waterloo; granddaughter, Jennifer Leeper of Grundy Center; grandson, Steven Sergeant of Des Moines; great-granddaughter, Katelin Leeper; and brother, Cecil (Kathleen) Holmes of Hudson. Preceded by: his wife, Beverly.

Memorial Services 10:30 AM June 17 at Community Church of Hudson. Private family burial in Hudson precedes service with military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation 4 – 6 PM June 16 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Direct memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
17
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Community Church of Hudson
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.