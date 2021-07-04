John Allen Kaiserlik

March 22, 1940-July 1, 2021

HAWKEYE-John A. Kaiserlik, 81, of Hawkeye, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Faith Bible Fellowship in West Union with Pastor Dan Doebel officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at Hawkeye Cemetery with military rites provided by Arnold Rogers Post #312, American Legion of Hawkeye. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Faith Bible Fellowship in West Union. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting John's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

John Allen, son of John and Edrie (Pugh) Kaiserlik was born March 22, 1940, at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. John received his education in the Cedar Falls Schools and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict from 1963 until being honorably discharged in 1969. On September 26, 1969, he was united in marriage with Vicki Werkman at Cedar Falls Christian Reform Church. To this union a daughter was born, Kristin. The couple would later divorce. John was a mechanic for many years, starting his career at Lewis Motors, prior to working at Doerfer, and completed his working career at Carquest. On December 31, 1984, he married Carol Morf in Cedar Falls. The couple moved to Hawkeye in 2006. John was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship in West Union, Arnold Rogers Post #312, American Legion of Hawkeye, and the N.R.A. He was a skilled wood worker (making many items for family and friends), was a mechanic for a drag racing team for many years, enjoyed gardening and photography, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

John is survived by his daughter, Kristin (Mike) Wells of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Bradey and Dylan Wells; two great-grandsons, Bentley and Nathan Wells; step-grandson, Derek Brayton; and step-granddaughters, Cassaundra Huwald, Jacqlynne Chizewsky, and Emma and Caroline Gruver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 2009; two step-sons, Christopher Gruver and Josh Brayton; brother-in-law, Jim Morf; sister-in-law, Jan Morf; and former wife, Vicki Pabst.