John Paul "Jack" Lord
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

John "Jack" Paul Lord

June 30, 1940-September 8, 2021

WATERLOO-John "Jack" Paul Lord, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 8, Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the son of Earl and Florence Hinkle Lord. He married Geraldine "Gean" Boland on August 14, 1965, in Chicago, IL.

Jack graduated from Butler University in 1964 and was a longtime teacher and coach in the Chicago Catholic League and Waterloo West High School. He also coached at Wartburg College.

Survivors include: his wife: Gean of Waterloo, his children, John (Deb) Lord of Waverly, Kevin (Stacie Peterson) of Des Moines, Tracy Lord of Chicago, IL, and Mike (Renita) Lord of Des Moines; his seven grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his aunt and uncle, Lois and Paul Hinkle.

Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of Jacks passing. Are thoughts and prayers are with Gean and Family. Many good times as kids with Lords and friends.
Sam & Carol Jones Naperville ILL
Friend
October 15, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Jacks passing. We have great memories of him from baseball and football. My condolences to the family. Larry and Alice White.
Larry White
School
September 12, 2021
He was a very interesting history teacher. I had a long discussion with him one time about the accuracy of a old west revolver. He was a great story teller.
Paul Stenson
School
September 12, 2021
Paul Stenson
September 10, 2021
He was a good teacher and a good man.
Wayne Renderman
September 10, 2021
