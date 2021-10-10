John W. Maire

December 17, 1946-October 6, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Earthy Angel, John W. Maire, 74, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his residential group home, Rem Iowa of Cedar Rapids. He was born December 17, 1946, in Waterloo the son of Burdette and Irene Lancelle Maire.

John loved being outside, listening to oldies music, van rides, and his favorite staff, Alison, Jeni, Martha, Julie, and Chris

Survived by: a sister, Wanda of Waterloo; a brother, Craig of Washburn; and two nephews, Craig II and Zachary.

Preceded in death by: his parents and a sister-in-law, Susan Maire.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.