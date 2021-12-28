Dr. John Francis Maughan

October 29, 1933-December 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Dr. John Francis Maughan, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa. John was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Leon, Iowa, the son of Clyde Nicholas and Helen Clare (Gammill) Maughan. He attended school in Leon where he played football and was a lifeguard at the city pool. He graduated from Leon High School in 1952. He graduated from the University of Iowa pre-medical program in 1954 and from the medical school in 1958. John met the love of his life, Ruth Anna (Witthoft) in August of 1957. They dated almost every night until they married June 22, 1958. John and Ruth raised three children, son John II and twin daughters Laura and Linda. In 1958, John interned at Broadlawns Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa, and in 1959 he opened a general practice in Baxter, Iowa, where Ruth worked as his office nurse. In 1968, he moved his practice to Newton, Iowa where he practiced until 1969 when he returned to the University of Iowa for a three-year radiology residency. In 1972, John and his family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, when John began serve as a radiologist at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. While at Allen he also worked at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls, Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, Iowa, and Waverly Municipal Hospital, Waverly, Iowa. He met many wonderful people while working in medicine and retired in June of 1997.

John enjoyed yardwork - caring for his lawn, beautiful flower beds and salsa gardens - needlework, woodworking and playing his Lowery organ. John and Ruth also enjoyed organ lessons through Lowery and attended several conventions. John and Ruth loved to travel and visited South Africa, Germany, Ireland, England, and Scandinavian countries, often with a close group of friends from Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, where they were long-time members. For many years they enjoyed couples' brunch with Nazareth friends each Sunday after church. John was a member of the Iowa State Medical Society, Black Hawk County Medical Society, Radiological Society of North America, American College of Radiology, Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers and Ducks Unlimited.

John was devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by three children, son John Francis Maughan II (Diane), daughter Laura Bowden (Monte), and daughter Linda Maughan. Grandchildren include Nick Maughan (Natasha Canada), Chris Bowden (Marci), Reed Bowden (EmaLea), Michael Bowden (Megan) and Braden Bowden (Kayla). Great granddaughters Destiny and Willow Maughan, Wrenley Bowden and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth, grandson Matthew Maughan, brother Nicholas (Vera), brother Matthew (Jerry) and sister Arametta (Jim).

Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls. Pastor Christopher Bowden officiating, with a graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. The family requests that attendees bring and wear a mask. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Instead of flowers, memorial gifts will support Allen College, Christian Crusaders and Fresh Wind Worship at Western Home Communities.