John A. McEnaney

January 11, 1936-September 28, 2021

NEW HARTFORD-John A. McEnaney, 85, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

John was born January 11, 1936, the son of John and Mary (Farrell) McEnaney, in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Lawler High School where he was active in baseball, basketball and Boy Scouts. On June 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Denner. They initially made their home on the farm near Jackson Junction and then moved to New Hartford in 1968. The couple would later divorce. John was a farmer, an over-the-road truck driver and worked at John Deere for 23 years. On February 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Sarah (Yarcho-Johnson) in New Hartford. They lived in New Hartford. Sarah passed away in 2016 and John continued to live in New Hartford.

If you knew John, you know he loved to visit! He could carry on a conversation with anyone and loved to tell stories. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt, fish, go camping and cut wood. One of his favorite things to do was to drive around and eat at restaurants. He enjoyed watching western movies and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and his favorite quarterback, Tom Brady, with the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

John is survived by six children; John Leo McEnaney of Singapore, Laura (Tim) Mesenbrink of Dike, Jim McEnaney of Florida, Joe (Corrina) McEnaney of Visalia, CA, Mary Beth (Randy) Frank of Cary, NC and Bill (Evelyn) McEnaney of Leesburg, VA, 3 step-sons; Michael (Pam) Johnson of Marengo, Randy (Becky) Johnson of New Hartford and Tim Johnson of Cedar Falls, a step-daughter-in-law, Teresa (Todd) Johnson of Waterloo, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sarah and a step-son, Todd Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Saint Rose Cemetery in Waucoma. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187