Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John A. McEnaney
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

John A. McEnaney

January 11, 1936-September 28, 2021

NEW HARTFORD-John A. McEnaney, 85, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

John was born January 11, 1936, the son of John and Mary (Farrell) McEnaney, in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Lawler High School where he was active in baseball, basketball and Boy Scouts. On June 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Denner. They initially made their home on the farm near Jackson Junction and then moved to New Hartford in 1968. The couple would later divorce. John was a farmer, an over-the-road truck driver and worked at John Deere for 23 years. On February 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Sarah (Yarcho-Johnson) in New Hartford. They lived in New Hartford. Sarah passed away in 2016 and John continued to live in New Hartford.

If you knew John, you know he loved to visit! He could carry on a conversation with anyone and loved to tell stories. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt, fish, go camping and cut wood. One of his favorite things to do was to drive around and eat at restaurants. He enjoyed watching western movies and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and his favorite quarterback, Tom Brady, with the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

John is survived by six children; John Leo McEnaney of Singapore, Laura (Tim) Mesenbrink of Dike, Jim McEnaney of Florida, Joe (Corrina) McEnaney of Visalia, CA, Mary Beth (Randy) Frank of Cary, NC and Bill (Evelyn) McEnaney of Leesburg, VA, 3 step-sons; Michael (Pam) Johnson of Marengo, Randy (Becky) Johnson of New Hartford and Tim Johnson of Cedar Falls, a step-daughter-in-law, Teresa (Todd) Johnson of Waterloo, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sarah and a step-son, Todd Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Saint Rose Cemetery in Waucoma. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE PO Box 215, Waverly, IA
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Parkersburg, IA
Oct
2
Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Rose Cemetery
Waucoma, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
John and his family and all of our family are friends dating back to the old farm days. We shared many happy memories. I am sending my love to all of you in this time of grief.
Elly Jirak Loftin
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sympathy to you all. I was an old neighbor by Waucoma John will truly be missed.
Floyd & Faye Winter
Friend
October 1, 2021
All of us many wonderful memories of John that we will never forget.
Tim, Mitch, Pam, Jennifer, Carey, Jason
Friend
September 29, 2021
Timothy L. Schlamp
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mom and Larry
Evelyn Peter
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results