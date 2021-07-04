Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
John Marcus Meyer
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

John Marcus Meyer

November 24, 1938-June 29, 2021

WATERLOO-John Marcus Meyer passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 29th at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Private family services will be held on Monday, July 5 at 1:30 PM at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Inurnment will be at the Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, IA at a later date.

John was born on November 24, 1938, in Morristown, New Jersey, to Herman and Doris (Baer) Meyer. He graduated from West High, always proud to say he was part of the class of "57". John attended Iowa State and then took two years of Design Training at the Cope School of Die Design Engineering in Chicago. He joined the family business, Progressive Tool Company, Waterloo, in the early '60's, John became the President after the retirement of his father.

John married Jacquelyn (Nohre) Meier on December 20th, 1992, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. John and Jackie enjoyed nearly 29 years of shared faith and love of family. They loved travel, music venues, and winters in Florida.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn; Stepdaughter Joanna (Kevin) Ramsden-Meier, Step-Son, Jay Meier; grandchildren, Emma Leigh and Brady Ramsden-Meier, all of Cedar Falls; brother-in-law, Scott Nohre of Marion, IA.

He is also survived by his siblings, Talea Schwartz of Waterloo, and Carl (Linda) Meyer of Cedar Falls. Also survived by four children from a first marriage, Laura (Chett) Gunkel of Phoenix, John (Stella) Meyer of Omaha, Lisa (Dave) Nealon of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Cassandra, Andrew, Alex, Joshua, Madison, and Alex. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Stephen.

The family wishes to thank the Residents and Staff at the New Aldaya Lifescapes for all of the care and support they showed John while he was in their care.

Memorials may be directed to EarthJustice, Doctors Without Borders, or to Iowa Public Television.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Service
1:30p.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
Waterloo, IA
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have very fond memories of John. When John and Jackie stayed down here in Florida it was a pleasure to become friends with them. John loved being by the pool and just being a loving friend to me. We shared a common love for ice cream. Once you were a friend to John you were a friend forever. My deepest condolences to Jackie and to the rest of the family. May the Lord comfort and strengthen you during this time and I know John is looking down from heaven with a pint of ice cream and a spoon in his hand and saying"I am no longer in pain and I am with my Lord"
Pamela Ruszczyk
Friend
July 7, 2021
Talea, Carl & Linda, John & Stella, Laura & Chett, Lisa & Dave, and Grandchildren... John was always so kind when seeing and talking with him at the grocery store or wherever I would run into him! He was always genuinely interested in finding out how the whole family was, especially Craig, my brother, as he is one of his son John's, best friends. John was our Sunday School teacher in the young married class for 2-3 yrs. I missed his teaching when he left to teach the 'old folks class' (which I might or might not be in now). You all know you will see him again soon in Heaven and there will be a joyous reunion with your brother, dad and grandpa, together for eternity!!
Karen (Mountain) Miller
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am So sorry to hear of Johns passing John was a good friend he was my Sunday School teacher for 2 years and a good friend Carl & Talea & his Wife you will All be in my Prayers
Steve Meinders
Friend
July 4, 2021
To John´s family, Carl and all, I´m sorry you must endure the loss of John. I was fortunate to meet him many years ago when he lived at Silver Lake and lived the guy ever since. He was a true gentleman and I always looked forward to seeing him. God has surely welcomed him home! I send you all my sympathy and prayers fir support. God bless and give you strength. Sincerely , Kevan Cortright
Kevan Cortright
Friend
July 4, 2021
