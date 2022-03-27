John M. Meyer

March 16, 1963-March 16, 2022

OMAHA-John M. Meyer, age 59, of Omaha Nebraska, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He was the husband of Estelle (Stella) Meyer, who survives him. John is also survived by daughter Cassondra Taber (Nick), sons; Andrew Meyer (Katelyn), Alex Meyer (Jamie), and Joshua Meyer (Hanna). He will be forever remembered and loved by his eight grandchildren: Avril, Vera, Audrey, Emma, Vincent, Anderson, Tessa, and baby girl coming in May. There was nothing he wouldn't have done for his family. It is hard to imagine life without him.

Born March 16, 1963 in Waterloo, Iowa, John was the son of the late John Meyer (Jackie) and Sally Shinn (Steve). He was the oldest brother to sisters Laura Jane Gunkle (Chet), and Lisa D'Angelo (Dave). He is proceeded in death by his brother, Stephen Meyer. He was dearly loved by his extended family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 AM at Harvest Community Church, 3903 Cuming St., Omaha, NE 68131. Visitation Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.