John N. Paricka

(1978-2020)

John Norbert Paricka, 41, of Waterloo, died August 28, due to Covid 19, at MercyOne in Des Moines.

He was born October 31, 1978 in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Beverly (Klinkhammer) Paricka.

John graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1997. He then attended Iowa Central Community College graduating in 1999.

He married his high school sweetheart & the catch of his life, Darliene Rehlander April 19, 2008 in Waterloo.

He was employed with Starlite Recovery and Investigations.

John loved his wife, his family & his friends. One of his favorite titles was 'Uncle Johnny'.

John was an avid fisherman, especially large mouth bass; spending countless hours on the Mississippi River in Harpers Ferry.

He played football in high school, college and locally for the Cedar Valley Vikings.

Left here on Earth to lovingly keep his memory alive include his wife; his parents of Dike; a sister, Jen (Matt) Ciesielski of Shell Lake, Wis; a brother, Joe (Gretchen) Paricka of Cedar Rapids; his father and mother-in-law, David & Kim Rehlander of Waterloo; brother in laws, Donny Rehlander of Mason City; Matt(Jessica) Blaser of Waverly; sister in law, Miranda Rehlander of Waterloo; 14 nieces & nephews, his poodle, Buster Paricka and the cat that put up with him Miss Kitty Parick

Waiting to greet him in Heaven: paternal & maternal grandparents, his poodle Curly Paricka

A celebration of life will be held at Lofty's in Evansdale on Saturday October 31 from 11a-3p with John's favorite meal being served. Masks and social distancing are to follow state guidelines.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.