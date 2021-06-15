Menu
John C. Pleis
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington
310 Main Street
Arlington, IA

John C. Pleis

FAYETTE-John C. Pleis, 95, of Fayette, Iowa, died Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington, Iowa with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating

Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Allison Cemetery in Allison, Iowa with military honors.

Memorials may be directed in his name to St. John Lutheran Church, Arlington.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the church.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
Arlington, IA
Jun
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Arlington, IA
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Arlington, IA
Jun
17
Interment
2:00p.m.
Allison Cemetery
Allison, IA
Thinking of you with heart felt sympathy.
Jim and Eileen McGuire
June 16, 2021
We send our heartfelt sympathy to you during this time of loss.
May you find comfort during this time by sharing memories of your good times together with your dad.
Diane Heims
June 14, 2021
WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
WALLACE AND BARBARA RUNDLE
June 13, 2021
I think of all the great time that were had at their farm. John was very special to all of us. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Janice Bond
Family
June 13, 2021
