John Warren "Jack" Rich
John Warren "Jack" Rich

February 28, 1932-March 23, 2022

SUMNER-John Warren "Jack" Rich, age 90, of Sumner, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hilcrest Living in Sumner, Iowa.

Jack was born on February 28, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gilbert and Wynona (Fowler) Rich. He lived in Waterloo until 1944, then moved to Smoketown rural Sumner, and graduated from the Oran High School in 1949. In 1950, Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. On June 18, 1953, Jack was united in marriage to Greta Diers at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Grove Hill, rural Sumner. During his life he worked at Carnation in Waverly, at John Deere in Waterloo starting in 1955 and retiring in 1987, and ran a small farm near Smoketown, rural Sumner.

Jack's memory is honored by: three sons, John (Barbara) Rich Jr., of Sumner, Gilbert (Deb) Rich of Sumner, Martin (Lori) Rich of Jesup; ten grandchildren: Anna (Carl) Wiegel, Ethan (Jill) Rich, Lydia (Joe) LaMere, Kristen (Alex) Moddrell, Stacy (Garry) Lemke, Karen (Nathan) Thompson, Laura (Joel) Nelson, Amanda (Brock) Puffett, Jacob (Michelle) Rich, and Katlin (Logan) Studer; nineteen great-grandchildren; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Buddy. Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Carlton Rich; two grandsons, Brandon Rich and Jeremy Rich; and a brother, Thomas Rich.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oran with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery rural Oran. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hillcrest Living, or Chickasaw County SNAP. Online condolences may be left at kaisercorson.com. 319-279-3551


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.
