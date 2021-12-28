Menu
John Edward Stater
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

John Edward Stater

December 31, 1945-December 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-John Edward Stater, 75, of Cedar Falls, Iowa went home to be with the Lord on December 12th, 2021 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. John was born December 31st, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Edward and Paula Jemison Stater. As a 1964 graduate of Ottumwa High School John was recognized as one of OHS's best running backs of all time. He was First Team All-State with the team winning the Mythical State Football Championship in 1963. John went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa where he continued to play football.

John worked his entire career with MetLife Insurance Company and volunteered at Cardiac Rehab at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was also a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.

John will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, family and many friends.

He is survived by his children Luke (Katie) Stater of Omaha, NE, Kate (Shaun) Whelan of Nashotah, WI; grandchildren; Creighton, Adelyn, Willa and Polly Stater and Cole Whelan, brother Rick Stater of Henderson, NV and sisters Paula Boone of Ewing, MO and Grace Sparling of Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Phyllis (Harry) Pilcher, Elizabeth "Betty" (Gilbert) Houk, brothers Edwin (Sharon) Stater, George (Kathy) Stater, Larry (Joan) Stater and infant Edward Jr. Stater.

A private memorial service is being planned for spring in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
5 Entries
A lifetime ago at OHS, John Stater was seated alphabetically in class in front of me in English Class (Stater/Staton). In my minds eye, I am able to visualize when we were in 1OTh Grade. Handsome, young, teenager, friendly, polite, and his Football Athleticism & Fellow Teammates made OHS FOOTBALL BULLDOG Games Exciting. Sending Prayers For God´s Grace, Comfort, Peace and Love to surround John´s Family and Friends.
Martha Sally Staton
School
March 9, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to all of the Stater family. The stories and life experiences with John and I will be told forever. Even our College experiences held many similar events. Laris Roberts
Laris Weldon Roberts
Friend
January 15, 2022
Susan Mendenhall
January 10, 2022
My condolences go out to Kate, Luke, and their families during this difficult time. I met John while in college. During the ensuing 50+ years, he was a supportive and loyal friend. He was a devoted family man, who held his talented children in high esteem. He will be greatly missed.
Dennis Kettner
January 4, 2022
John was a great neighbor, friend and all around guy! He was already missed when he moved away but am grateful he is at rest now. We were lucky to have had him as a friend.
Bob and Patti Balsiger
Friend
December 29, 2021
