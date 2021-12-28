John Edward Stater

December 31, 1945-December 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-John Edward Stater, 75, of Cedar Falls, Iowa went home to be with the Lord on December 12th, 2021 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. John was born December 31st, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Edward and Paula Jemison Stater. As a 1964 graduate of Ottumwa High School John was recognized as one of OHS's best running backs of all time. He was First Team All-State with the team winning the Mythical State Football Championship in 1963. John went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa where he continued to play football.

John worked his entire career with MetLife Insurance Company and volunteered at Cardiac Rehab at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was also a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.

John will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, family and many friends.

He is survived by his children Luke (Katie) Stater of Omaha, NE, Kate (Shaun) Whelan of Nashotah, WI; grandchildren; Creighton, Adelyn, Willa and Polly Stater and Cole Whelan, brother Rick Stater of Henderson, NV and sisters Paula Boone of Ewing, MO and Grace Sparling of Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Phyllis (Harry) Pilcher, Elizabeth "Betty" (Gilbert) Houk, brothers Edwin (Sharon) Stater, George (Kathy) Stater, Larry (Joan) Stater and infant Edward Jr. Stater.

A private memorial service is being planned for spring in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.