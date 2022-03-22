Joseph James Christensen

December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022

Joseph James Christensen (Joe), age 26, formally of Waterloo, IA, passed away Friday March 11, 2022, from cancer. He was surrounded by friends and family.

Born on Dec 6, 1995, in Waterloo, IA to Gary and Cass (Evans) Christensen, Joe married Allie (Duncan) Christensen on Oct. 14, 2018, in Iowa City, IA.

Joe is survived by his wife, Allie; his parents Cass and Gary; his brother Samuel; and his Nona, Connie Bigliazzi Evans of Farmington, IL.

He is proceeded in death by his Nono, Joseph Evans, and grandparents, Robert and Mary Lou Christensen.

Joe attended West High School before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2018. He earned a degree in Engineering Manufacturing with a dual emphasis in Metal Casting and Design. Upon his graduation, Joe was offered a position with Emerson, where he excelled. During his time there, Joe worked to revolutionize the company by automating the metal casting design process. Thanks to Joe's work, a process that used to take weeks can now be completed in a matter of hours.

Although Joe left this world way too soon, he made sure to take adventures. Before he had even graduated college, Joe had travelled to Australia as a People-to-People Ambassador, the East Coast, and London with UNI's Marching Band to play in the New Year's Day parade. His passion for travel continued to NYC, where he surprised the love of his life, Allie Duncan, with a wedding proposal in Central Park. Joe's adventures went on to Mexico and across India for work.

Though his adventures were wonderful, his bountiful life was was not limited to work and travel. He was an accomplished musician in both the violin and the trumpet. While those were his primary instruments, Joe had a beautiful singing voice, heard only by a lucky few. Finally, his love for video and fantasy games was renown, consistently bringing together loved ones to conquer fantasy worlds.

Joe was a complex person and his humble, caring core was cherished by many. He was the leader of his tribe of cousins and his band of friends, always the person to call and check in, just to let you know he cared. Joe lived his life to the fullest, bringing endless joy to the people that surrounded him.

Joe, you took a piece of us when you left, but a piece of you will forever be in our hearts.

Please direct memorials to the Joe's Journey GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/41dd7cce. You can type in the above link or go to GoFundMe.com and search for Joe's Journey created by Michelle Duncan.

Celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022, from 1 – 4, at the Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Rd, Elk Run Heights, IA 50707.