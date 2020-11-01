Joseph D. "Joe" Urban

October 5, 1949-October 31, 2020

WATERLOO-Joseph D. "Joe" Urban, 71, of Waterloo, died Sat, Oct. 31, 2020 at home. He was born Oct 5, 1949 in Waterloo the son of Joseph P. and Alice Shock Urban. He married Rebecca Ann Bickel on November 27, 1971 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on April 11, 2017.

Joe owned and operated Urban Heating and Air Conditioning in Cedar Falls for many years, retiring in 2009.

Survived by: 2 daughters, Brenda (Darren) Jones of Hudson, Sarah (Brandon) Powers of Evansdale; a son, Mark Urban of Traer; 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; 2 step great grandchildren; four sisters, Donna (Daryl) McCoy of Waterloo, Karen Lawrence of Denver, Kathy (Jerry) Mixdorf of Dunkerton, Sandy (Kevin) Farrell of Beaver Dam, WI; a brother, Jeff (Carol) Urban of Kansas City, MO ; a sister-in-law, Sandy (Ron) Hansen of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife and a niece, Megan Farrell.

Mass of Christian Burial: will be held 10:30 a.m. Thurs, Nov. 5, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 4:00-700 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. Rosary and a 6:30 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.