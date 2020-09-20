Sgt. Joseph P. Morgan

(1966-2020)

Urbandale - Sgt. Joseph "Joe" Patrick Morgan, age 54, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Joe was born September 4, 1966 to William and Sharlene (Miller) Morgan. He graduated from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls and from Wartburg College with a degree in Criminal Justice. It was Joe's lifelong dream to be a police officer. His career path included serving with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, as Chief of Police for Oxford Junction, with the Clive Police Department, and finally on the Des Moines Police Force, joining in 1998, and achieving the rank of Sergeant in 2006. He said it was his goal to have a positive impact on his corner of the world. Always level headed with an intact sense of humor, he was well-suited to serve his community and well-liked among the public and his fellow law enforcement family.

A devoted family man, his commitment to his family was first and foremost. They were always his highest priority. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved attending the Iowa State Fair. He was an enthusiastic comic book collector and a real life Superhero. He will be remembered for his fierce dedication to his family and friends, his city, and his fellow officers. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; children, Andrew and Ava Morgan; parents, Bill and Sharlene Morgan; sister, Kelli (Greg) McCormick; parents-in-law, David and Nancy Christy, and Pat and Jim Hoyt; many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be livestreamed enabling guests to attend the service virtually through a link on Hamilton's Funeral Home's website: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sgt. Joseph Morgan Memorial Fund, SERVE Credit Union, 423 East Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50309.