Joseph "Rusty" Akin Rayzor Jr.

January 3, 2022

Joseph "Rusty" Akin Rayzor Jr., passed on January 3, 2022, having recently celebrated his 70th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary and the Christmas season surrounded by his family.

Rusty grew up on the water and upon graduating from Texas State University he co-owned Inland Divers, offering scuba lessons throughout the Caribbean. It was on one of those trips that he met the love of his life, Karen. With the birth of their two children, Rusty's career transitioned to sales and marketing for Busch Entertainment. He ended his career as a Department of Defense civil servant. In retirement, Rusty took up sailing, helming sailboats in the Caribbean and Croatia. His passions included building homes for Habitat for Humanity and restoring antique trucks. Mostly, he was a devoted grandfather, offering his granddaughters his patience and wisdom.

He is survived by his wife Karen Rayzor, son Joseph Rayzor III, daughter-in-law, Sally, daughter Anna Conroy, son-in-law, Davitt, granddaughters Anderson, Patricia, and Elizabeth Rayzor, and Nora Conroy, and his two brothers Richard and Jack Rayzor. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Rayzor Sr. and Patrica Rayzor and his infant sister Robin Rayzor.

A private family service is planned at St. Lukes Episcopal Church. Memorial donations may be sent to the St. Lukes Episcopal Neighbor to Neighbor Pantry, 2410 Melrose Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 50613, Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, https://www.habitatcollier.org/donate/, or the San Antonio Food Bank, https://safoodbank.org/donate/.

When you pass through the waters I will be with you. Isaiah 43:2