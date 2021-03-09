Menu
Joyce A. Adams
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Coal Valley
1700 1st St
Coal Valley, IL

Joyce A. Adams

May 22, 1939-February 27, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Joyce A. Adams, 81, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Joyce Ann Luella Laube was born May 22, 1939, in Waverly, Iowa, to Robert and Frieda (Garbes) Laube. She married Paul Litterer on September 19, 1958, in Clarksville, IA, and then married Larry Adams on June 14, 1980, in Davenport, Iowa. She held eclectic jobs such as telephone operator and entertainment director in the hotel business. She was employed by Deere and Company as a secretary in the engineering department for 25 years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, entertaining, playing cards, and doting on her grandchildren. Her laughter, smile, and fun sense of humor will be missed by many.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Kimberlee Law of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; two granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa Law; and brothers, David Laube of Bloomington, Illinois, and Jerry Laube of Indianola, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Joyce's family invite friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s hard to believe it has been a year. Miss you mom and know your love transcends this earthly plane.
Kim
Family
February 27, 2022
I can still see your Smile, Aunt Joyce, and will forever add smiley faces to my things because of you .
Kelly Bjork
February 24, 2022
Miss you Joyce; think of you every day. Rest in God´s peace.
David Laube aka: Uncle Dave
Family
February 23, 2022
Thank you so much to everyone who has submitted their remembrances, it means so much. It is tough losing a mother and I am forever grateful for all she did to make my life better than hers. She was a beautiful complicated feisty woman and I'm glad she is no longer suffering and is now dancing with the angels... and of course hanging out with that "handsome Jesus." Thanks be to God!
Kim
March 8, 2021
We had so much fun with Joyce during our days at Deere. I remember how proud she was of Kimberly, and thrilled she was with her grand-daughters. Hugs to Larry & the entire family.
Sandy Bishop
March 6, 2021
Aunt Joyce was always quick with a smile and a laugh(a wonderful Laube trait!). Every time I look skyward, I will smile because I know she is making Grandpa, Grandma, and Dad laugh and smile. I will cherish that thought until I get to join them on the heavenly journey. Thank you for the wonderful memories Aunt Joyce!! May you rest in eternal joy, love, and peace!!
Michael Laube
March 4, 2021
One of my favorite memories of Aunt Joyce was when she hosted us for Christmas and made homemade prime rib and a table full of decadent side dishes and of course the table was set with the most beautiful china and polished silver. It was the best meal, and it was evident the love and care she put into the preparations for the day. Also one of my very favorite memories was when she took me and my sister to Vail for a summer visit, which happened to be over my birthday. While we didn´t get together often especially in her later years, we have fond memories of her and the time we spent with her and Uncle Larry. All of our love; may she rest peacefully in eternal heaven.
Autumn & Dustin Wickenhauser; Leo, Tate and Dax
March 3, 2021
As Joyce's neighbor for many years, we are so sorry to hear of her passing. Joyce was always happy to chat about her family. I feel like I know Kimberly and the girls from the many stories Joyce lovingly shared. I will miss these chats and sharing my flowers from our yard with her. You have our deepest sympathy. Denny and Jan Passini
Jan Passini
March 2, 2021
Something I will always remember about Aunt Joyce is how she would always sign with a smiley face by her name in her letters and cards, and she would also add cute stickers to them. It was always so cheerful & they always stood out to me as special. I have carried on the tradition of adding smiley faces (and now I should up my game to add stickers like she did). Enjoy being with Jesus, Aunt Joyce! Love you!
Mark & Kelly Bjork
March 1, 2021
Joyce: may you rest in eternal peace and in the hands of our Lord and Savior. So thankful we were able to share communion together last Thursday. While we had our ups and downs as sister/brother, we shared a strong common bond of support for one another. I hear you singing and laughing and sharing stories. Rest in peace and comfort, "Sis". "Uncle Dave"
"Uncle Dave" (David A. Laube, little brother)
March 1, 2021
