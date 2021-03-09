Joyce A. Adams

May 22, 1939-February 27, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Joyce A. Adams, 81, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Joyce Ann Luella Laube was born May 22, 1939, in Waverly, Iowa, to Robert and Frieda (Garbes) Laube. She married Paul Litterer on September 19, 1958, in Clarksville, IA, and then married Larry Adams on June 14, 1980, in Davenport, Iowa. She held eclectic jobs such as telephone operator and entertainment director in the hotel business. She was employed by Deere and Company as a secretary in the engineering department for 25 years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, entertaining, playing cards, and doting on her grandchildren. Her laughter, smile, and fun sense of humor will be missed by many.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Kimberlee Law of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; two granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa Law; and brothers, David Laube of Bloomington, Illinois, and Jerry Laube of Indianola, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Joyce's family invite friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.