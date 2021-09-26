Joyce Ellen Bohach

March 3, 1951-September 21, 2021

WATERLOO-Joyce Ellen Bohach, 70, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born on March 3, 1951 in Charles City, the daughter of Herman Otto and Edith May (Blanck) Gerberding. She graduated from Charles City High School with the class of 1969. Joyce married Gary Bohach on July 28, 1988 in Charles City. She would say, "I love that man SO much." She provided care for people with special needs at Comprehensive Systems for 20+ years. Joyce had also worked as house manager for the Salvation Army Women's Shelter, where she impacted many lives. She enjoyed card club at the Cedar Falls Community Center and knew all the best places to catch trout. Joyce was also the President of the annual Sew Crazy Quilt Retreat. Joyce is survived by her husband, Gary; three daughters, Angie Gerst of Tiffin, Brenda Ingalls of Waterloo, and Cynthia Ingalls of Holts Summit, MO; two sons, Russell (Jessie) Bohach of Aredale, and Josh (Bri) Ingalls of Seattle, WA; nine grandchildren, Katie, Lauren, London, Trevor, Brianna, Nathan, Addison, McKenzie, and Reece; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah (Douglas) White of Athens, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Crooks; son, Matthew Bohach; and grandchildren, Kristie and Conner. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM on Wed., Sept. 29, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tues., Sept. 28 at Kearns. Burial: Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City. Memorials to the family; a memorial fund will be established. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com