Joyce Ellen Hamann
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Joyce Ellen Hamann

Sept 12,1944-June 13, 2021

TRIPOLI-Joyce Ellen Hamann was called home to our lord on June 13, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Joyce was born on Sept 12th,1944 in Waukon, Iowa to Don and Helen (McGeough) Schofield. Joyce grew up in Monona and graduated from MFL High School in 1962

Joyce met Mike Hamann in high school and was united in marriage on January 28th, 1963 in Monona, IA. They resided and raised their family in Tripoli, IA.

Joyce's love for kids led her to own and operate A-Z Preschool for 25 years. She was able to help hundreds of families in the Tripoli area prepare their kids for public school.

Joyce loved cooking, playing games, gathering with friends & family, and watching sports. Some of her favorite times were baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her boys, her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren. She also devoted her time and energy to any family or friend's needs. Her cooking and conversation brightened any event.

Joyce is survived by her husband Mike, her sons Jon (Kim) of Solon, IA; Blake (Josephine) of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren Ashley Pearson, Tyler and Elisabeth "Ellie" Hamann, and great grandchildren Madelyn and Chloe Pearson. Also surviving is her brother Jim Schofield, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and MaryAnn Hamann, brother-in-law Chris Hamann; nieces Barb (Mark) Hagen, Tracy Young, Cindy Schofield; and nephews Brad (Emily) Hemmingsen, Paul and Patrick Schofield.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dan Schofield, sister Linda and brother-in-law Allen Hemmingsen, and nephew Paul Hemmingsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.

In Lieu of flowers: Memorials may be made to the family in memory of Joyce and directed to Mike Hamann 806 6th St NW, Waverly, IA 50677

Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
All my sympathies for your loss. My mother was Joan (Rumph) McDonald, daughter of Helen´s sister Jeanne. My mom was Joyce´s first cousin. I remember meeting Joyce when my family would go to Monona to Helen and Don´s.
Jeanie (MCDONALD) Klasen
Family
August 7, 2021
Prayers to you Mike and family on your loss of Joyce. She was a lovely lady. Enjoyed always when you came through my checkout at Walmart.
Brenda Buenzow
Friend
June 23, 2021
