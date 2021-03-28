Joyce E. Hufferd

March 14, 1940-March 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Joyce E. Hufferd, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 14, 1940, in Glidden, Iowa, the daughter of Reginald and Edith Cairens Klass. She graduated from Glidden High School and attended Iowa State and UNI. On August 23, 1959, she was united in marriage to Philip Hufferd in Glidden. He died January 4, 2016. Joyce was a home based seamstress for over 44 years and also taught adult education sewing classes at Hawkeye Tech. She was a member of PEO Chapter KL and the 19th Century Club. She and Phil were able to travel the world, take many day trips, and enjoyed watching and hearing about their grandchildren successes growing up.

Survived by: two daughters, Sharon (Bill) Sand of Dacula, GA and Diane Hufferd of West Des Moines; son, Duane (Annette) Hufferd of Watervliet, NY; five grandchildren, Evan (Whitney) Sand, Westin (Samantha) Sand, Daniel Hufferd, Dayla Hufferd, and Charles Hufferd; two great grandchildren, Colton and Harper Sand.

Memorial services will occur later due to COVID 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com Memorial contributions may be directed to PEO Continuing Education or Koats 4 Kids.