Juana Herrera De Rubio
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Juana Herrera De Rubio

April 10, 1970-October 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Juana Herrera De Rubio, 51, of Waterloo, died October 4, 2021.

She was born April 10, 1970, in Nurio Michoacan Mexico, the daughter of Miguel Herrera and Teodora Quetzecua Nava. She married Salomon Rubio on July 30, 1990 in Paracho Michoacan Mexico. Juana was employed at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo for 23 years.

Survivors include: her husband, Salomon Rubio Chavez of Waterloo; her children, Lissa Rubio of Waterloo, David Rubio of Waterloo, Salomon Rubio Jr. of Waterloo, and Josemiguel Rubio of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Adrian Zarate and Analiyah Zarate; her siblings, Sipriano Herrera Quetzecua of Austin, MN, Reynalda Herrera Quetzecua of Nurio Michoacan Mexico, Rosa Herrera Quetzecua of Nurio Michoacan Mexico, and Marta Maria Herrera Quetzecua of Nurio Michoacan Mexico.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Catholic Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 11, at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Oct
11
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
