Juanita Blaser

May 10, 1932 - November 19, 2020

Juanita Blaser, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital after contracting COVID-19. She was born in Webster, Iowa, on May 10, 1932, daughter of Donald and Frances (Hohenshell) Herrick. She lived and attended school in North English and eventually moved to Cresco where she graduated high school. She married Eugene Blaser on August 30 1952, and moved to Cedar Falls where she worked to support her husband through college and career at John Deere in addition to rearing four children.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; and a son-in-law, Brad Pierce. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Dave) Bailey of Cedar Falls and Kristen (Ron) Kampo of Cass City, MI; her sons, Eugene Blaser, Jr. of Salem, VA and John (Jan) Blaser of DeWitt; 15 grandchildren: Miranda (Drew) Henry, Eugene "Billy" (Jennifer) Blaser III, Jeffrey Blaser, Colby Blaser, Kim (Brian) Butz, Karen (Jeff) Tupper, Becky (Nathan) Madoerin, Dan (Yolanda) Blaser, Tom (Jill) Blaser, Steve (Lilian) Blaser, Tamara (Ty) Stamps, Stephanie (Ryan) Fraiser, Norman (Ashley) Pierce, Joe and Ethan Kampo; 14 great grandchildren; her brother, Donald (Ellie) Raymond Herrick of Lakeland, FL; her sisters-in-law, Catherine Bakke, of Preston, MN and Bernice Blaser, of Waterloo, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, Juanita's family will hold a private graveside service with burial at New Oregon Cemetery of Cresco. Please visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com to leave condolences and see the full obituary. Memorials may be directed to the family or Shriner's Hospital.

Juanita travelled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. She was an avid seamstress and loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family. Though her passing will leave a huge void, we are all so fortunate to have known and loved her.