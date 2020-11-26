Judith A. Kottke

August 21, 1945-November 22, 2020

Judith "Judy" Ann Kottke, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. John Cemetery, Boyd, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow in the spring if possible. Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of arrangements.

Judy was born on August 21, 1945, to Neil and Lorraine (Tobin) Urness. She attended country school and then Turkey Valley up until her senior year at Fredericksburg High School where she graduated in 1963.

Judy was united in marriage on November 27, 1965, to Eugene Kottke at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, Iowa.

She worked as the activity director at Sunrise Guest Home in Fredericksburg for many years. She then worked for Rockwell in Sumner where she so loved both her job and her coworkers until her MS would no longer allow.

Judy was a member of the Jayceettes, a CCD teacher for St. Frederick's Catholic Church and a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America. She and Eugene were also longtime members of a local card club made up of a fun group of life-long friends. She enjoyed very much spending time with her family especially Sunday drives to the river with a loaf of bread and a pack of circle meat for the road.

Judy was a talented crafter and artist. She painted many pictures and even drew the picture for a Fredericksburg Butter Factory commemorative plate. She also loved dolls and making dolls including handmade Cabbage Patch style dolls that gained her front page news in the Fredericksburg Review.

Judy will be missed by many. Her kindness, laughter, and sense of humor rarely went unnoticed by anyone around her.

Judy is survived by her children, Kelly (Bryan) Schaufenbuel of Sumner, Korey (Sherry) Kottke of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, and Kody (fiancee, Jennifer Lassen) of Sumner; siblings, Mick (Theresa) Urness, Rose Schroyer of Fredericksburg and Tom Urness of Newton, Wisconsin; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister-in-law, Jill Urness; and brother-in-law, John Schroyer.