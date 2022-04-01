Menu
Judith Chester

Judith Chester

March 30, 2022

CLARKSVILLE-Judith Chester, 77, of rural Clarksville, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Allen in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials can be directed to the Chester family and online condolences for Judy may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.
