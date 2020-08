Judith I. Jones

Judith I. "Judy" Jones, 78 of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at UPH Allen Hospital.

Family will greet friends from 10-11am Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials will be directed to Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements