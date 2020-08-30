Judy I. Jones

(1942-2020)

Waterloo - Judy I. Jones, died on Sunday, Aug 23, at UPH Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born March 28, 1942 in Atchison, KS to Adrian and Ruth Holbert. Judy graduated from Atchison High School in 1960, she earned her cosmetology license in 1964 from Crescent Beauty School in Des Moines. She was married to Calvin Jones for 55 years. Judy worked as a beautician at various salons in the Waterloo area: Judy's Perm Shop, Rainy Mae's, Roosevelt's and Frazier's Barber and Beauty Shop. She also worked for Operation Threshold, Waterloo Schools and APAC. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. Judy is survived by her children: Barry Jones (DSM, IA), Deidra Greer (Waterloo), Tamara Edmonds (Devin) (PA), Judith Gandy (NY); 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Cynthia Harrington (MI); Brother-in-law, Greg Kincaid (Waterloo) and two close friends Marcia Schemmel (Sioux City, IA) and Clementine Ross (WY). She is preceded in death by, her husband, sister Ruthanne Holbert and brothers William, John, and Ronald Holbert. Visitation will be on Tues, Aug 31, from 10-11am at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Family Funeral to follow immediately after. Due to COVID regulations the service will be family only. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements www.KearnsFuneralServices.com.