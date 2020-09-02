Judith K. Clark

(1941 - 2020)

Judith Kay Clark, 79, of Cedar Falls, passed away at Pinnacle Specialty Care on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born in Vinton, Iowa on January 3, 1941, daughter of Francis and Evelyn (Pearson) Van Deusen. Judy graduated as Valedictorian of the Garrison High School Class of 1959 and was married to Frank Shankle on September 20, 1959, in Vinton. They later divorced. Judy was married to Robert Clark on August 3, 1974, at St Timothys UMC in Cedar Falls. She worked for American Family Insurance, Hansen Elementary School and various local banks retiring from Regions Bank in 2012.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bob; son, Kent (Charles Burger) Shankle of Waterloo; 4 daughters: Dawn (Jeff) Miller of Harpers Ferry, Tami (Pat) Doyle of Cedar Falls, Lori Hosea of Cedar Falls, and Robyn Rodenburgh of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn (Jim) Kearns of Garrison; and a brother, Francis Steven Van Deusen of Vinton.

Judy's Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St Timothys United Methodist Church with one hour of visitation prior to the service. A butterfly release will take place at the conclusion of the service. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mission Committee at St Timothys or to the charity of donor's choosing and condolences may be left at [email protected]

Judy's first love was always her family, and her love was without limit. She had a servant heart and satisfied it by volunteering in a variety of ways for various church and civic committees and organizations supporting causes. She had a passion for music and derived joy from the gift of song regardless of whether she was listening, singing with her beautiful voice, or playing the piano. Growing up on the farm, she learned to appreciate the beauty of nature. Judy relished her time in it, most especially spending time camping, at the family cabin or on the beaches of the Mississippi River. She possessed a green thumb and put it to good use, her efforts reflected in bountiful gardens. The birds were her friends, and, as with all her relationships, she nurtured them with care and sustenance. They, in turn, delighted her with their antics or by bringing yet another friend to the feeder, one she hadn't seen before, welcomed just the same. She was an avid supporter of the arts, attending plays, concerts, recitals, exhibits, and festivals. All these things she shared with her children and grandchildren (many times with the added treat of a stop for ice cream) who were all so lucky to have her.