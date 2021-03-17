Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Leona Todd
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

June Leona Todd

May 31, 1921-March 13, 2021

June Leona Todd passed away on March 13, 2021 at home. She was born on May 31, 1921 in Eagle Grove to Charles and Ethyl (St. John) Collins. June graduated from Waterloo West High in 1939. She married Lucian Todd in 1972.

June was a girl scout troop leader, taught Sunday school, played the piano and organ, and lead the Pioneer Girls Club at church. She worked at May's Drug Store and Crossroad's Ford before retiring. She loved to help others, enjoyed painting, making jewelry, and writing poems. She loved people and was known for her humor and personality, and she deeply loved the Lord.

June is survived by her four children: Dan (Karen) Bravender of Idaho, Candy (Jim) Hundley of Waverly, Craig (Valerie) Bravender of Waterloo, Renee (Tom) Lloyd of Waverly; one brother, Eddie (Margaret) Collins of Tennessee; One sister-in-law, Linda Baker of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. June is preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, and two brothers.

Private family services will be at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Momma, how can it possibly be a year already? I miss you every single day. Looking forward to the day we will be together again. I love you Momma.
Renee Lloyd
March 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa Backen
Friend
March 22, 2021
Renee, my heart aches for you. I wish you much peace & comfort. God bless you & your family. Praying for you, my friend. Love you
Debbie Famiglio
March 21, 2021
Sending love and hugs to the family. Wishing Peace to all of you. Love from our family to yours.
Penny Azbill
March 18, 2021
I miss you so much Mom What a wonderful mother you were I will see you soon and know you´ll be waiting
Renee Lloyd
March 17, 2021
Love and miss you Grandma
Jessica Bravender
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results