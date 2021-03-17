June Leona Todd

May 31, 1921-March 13, 2021

June Leona Todd passed away on March 13, 2021 at home. She was born on May 31, 1921 in Eagle Grove to Charles and Ethyl (St. John) Collins. June graduated from Waterloo West High in 1939. She married Lucian Todd in 1972.

June was a girl scout troop leader, taught Sunday school, played the piano and organ, and lead the Pioneer Girls Club at church. She worked at May's Drug Store and Crossroad's Ford before retiring. She loved to help others, enjoyed painting, making jewelry, and writing poems. She loved people and was known for her humor and personality, and she deeply loved the Lord.

June is survived by her four children: Dan (Karen) Bravender of Idaho, Candy (Jim) Hundley of Waverly, Craig (Valerie) Bravender of Waterloo, Renee (Tom) Lloyd of Waverly; one brother, Eddie (Margaret) Collins of Tennessee; One sister-in-law, Linda Baker of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. June is preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, and two brothers.

Private family services will be at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com