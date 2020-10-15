Kalli R. Corwin

December 28, 1996 - September 26, 2020

Kalli Raelle Corwin, 23, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Saturday, September 26. She was born on December 28, 1996, daughter of Michelle Corwin Wolfe. Kalli was most recently employed by Grin and Grow Daycare, previously working for Kwik Star.

A compassionate person who loved to be silly, Kalli will be remembered by her beautiful infectious smile, giggle, and caring personality. Since her death, her boyfriend, Hunter Arens and many friends have mentioned how much they loved her, how special she was and how fortunate they were to have known her. Kalli was a good listener, was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, and would do anything she could to help someone in need.

Survived by: mother and step-father, Michelle & Greg Wolfe; grandparents, Chuck & Brenda Corwin; uncle and aunt, Chris & Bonnie Corwin and their daughter, Abigail; great uncle and aunt, Larry & Barb Lamfers; great-grandmother, Fannie Corwin; and several cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: 11 AM Saturday at Cedar Valley Church; The family will greet friends following the service; Visitation: 4 – 8 PM Friday at Kearns Funeral Service; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family; A memorial fund will be established at a later date; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.