Karen I. Bamford

August 2, 1943-July 1, 2021

WATERLOO–Karen I. Bamford, 77, of Waterloo, died Thurs., July 1, 2021, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. She was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Waterloo, the daughter of Nicholas and Lois Allen Sulentic. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Karen married David Bamford on June 28, 2014, in Waterloo. She worked as the Head of Marketing for Waterloo Industries for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed gardening and had an amazing sense of humor. Survived by: her husband, David Bamford of Waterloo; a daughter, Gina Larson of Cottage Grove, OR; a son, David (Angie) Burroughs of Springfield, OR; 3 step-daughters, Jessie (John) Love of Reinbeck, Jaime (Andy Christie) Nienkark of Cedar Falls, Rachel (Greg) Pfalzgraf of Evansdale; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; and a brother, Mike Sulentic of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents. There will be no services or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.