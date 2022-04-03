Karen J. Hermeier

April 15, 1945-March 30, 2022

Karen J. Hermeier, 76, of Waterloo, IA, formerly of Waukon, IA, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 5th, at 11:00 AM at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Waukon. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Karen Jean Hermeier was born April 15, 1945, in Waukon, IA, the daughter of Lloyd and Neva (Deal) Bechtel. She graduated from Waukon High School in 1962. After high school, Karen received additional education for office work and went to Washington, D.C. to work for the Navy Department. In May of 1964, Karen returned to Waukon and married Terry Hermeier. The couple then went to Fort Huachuca, AZ, for two years, where she worked for the Army Department.

After his military service, Terry worked in the defense industry, which sent the couple to State College, PA, and later to Stuart, FL. When the defense industry slowed in the early 1970s, Karen and Terry came back to Iowa and were self-employed until retirement. While living in Tripoli, they owned a TV and appliance business, where Karen did the office work and bookkeeping. In 1988, they moved to Waterloo, where they have resided ever since.

Karen was an accomplished seamstress, making a lot of her clothes, her son's clothes, and drapes. She also enjoyed tending to her many houseplants. Her biggest enjoyment was her son Chad and the fact that the family could be together most of the time while he was growing up.

Survivors include her husband Terry and son Chad Hermeier, both of Waterloo.

