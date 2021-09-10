Menu
Karen Inge
East High SchoolEast High School
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Karen Inge

October 4, 1947-September 7, 2021

MARION-Karen Inge, 73, of Marion, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at home following a valiant battle with breast cancer. Gathering of Family and Friends: 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. A Memorial Service and Sharing of Memories will begin at Noon by Pastor David King.

Survivors include her children, Julie (Nick) Tutt, Tracey Herman, and Jonathan Inge; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Naylor (David Price), Sarah Buyle (Anthony), Stephen Buyle, Shane (Kristin) Herman, Tanya Herman, Chase (Matt) Cornwall, Nichole Herman, and Savanah Herman; 15 great-grandchildren, Amy, Gixxer, Tymber, Anthony Jr., Joseph, Sophia, Mathew, Brett, Avery, Hogan, Isabel, Isaiah, Christian, and Fynn; and one great-great-grandchild, Brooklyn; sister, Barb (Allen) Jacobson; brother, James (Linda) Becker; and many extended family members, bowling friends, and co-workers.

Karen Kay Becker was born October 4, 1947, in Waterloo, to Arnold and Dorothy (Miehe) Becker. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1965, then, at 18, began working at Rockwell Collins. She retired from Rockwell after 46 and a half years in 2013. She met John Inge through church friends. They were always going roller skating together, especially Sundays after church. They were married August 2, 1972, in Las Vegas-on a 118-degree day! Karen and John lived in Cedar Rapids for a short time until buying their home in Marion. Karen raised three children and a granddaughter. They enjoyed taking their beloved family on fishing and pontoon trips to Guttenberg. Karen bowled on a women's league alongside her husband. She was instrumental in the Tanager Christmas for Kids every year for over 20 years through Rockwell. Karen loved to crochet and spend time with family and friends, including trips to Adventureland where she enjoyed having "old time" photos taken. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Pat; and great-grandson, Knox.

Please share your support and memories with Karen's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb and Jim, Just read the obituary today, sorry about that, because I would have come done to CR. Karen was a sweet person, and God will welcome her with his unending love. You guys take care, much sympathy for your loss. Chuck
Chuck Becker
September 11, 2021
