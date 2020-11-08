Menu
Karen M. Frost

JESUP – Karen M. Frost 76, years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home in Jesup.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole as Celebrant.

Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice or directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

A live stream of the funeral will also be made available on the St. Athanasius Parish – Jesup Facebook page.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements. 319-827-3695


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.
