Karen Teckenburg-Lienemann
1950 - 2021
Karen Teckenburg-Lienemann

March 24, 1950-May 29, 2021

NASHUA - Karen Teckenburg-Lienemann, age 71 of Nashua and formerly of Waterloo, died suddenly on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home.

No formal services will be held, but memorials may be sent to Karen's daughter, Shawn Williams, at 1330 West Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa, 50703. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home &Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Karen was born on March 24, 1950, in Waterloo, to John and Helen Surley.

She grew up in the Waterloo area and graduated from high school. Karen worked as a caretaker and spent a number of years at Comprehensive Systems working with children with disabilities.

Karen loved riding horses, gardening, and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. There was no better day for her than when she could just hang out with Kit and Kade.

Karen is survived by a daughter, Shawn (Chet) Williams, and their children Kit and Kade of Waterloo, IA; two-stepchildren, David Lienemann Jr. of Ankeny, and Amanda Lienemann of Florida; three brothers & three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Lienemann in 2010; one daughter, Shelby Teckenburg.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dahlen family
July 26, 2021
Karen you were my oldest sister as well as my friend Your life was beyond A blessing I will treasure all our memories ,You are Loved beyond words,and will be missed beyond Measures ❤!!Rest in peace my sister friend.

Kathy Siebrands
Sister
June 7, 2021
I'm saddened by this news. I wondered what happened when she quit calling & messages said there was no ph connection. I'd hoped to run in to her @ store or something. Karen so loved her remaining daughter & family!! They were on her mind so much!! I pray for comfort for all left behind!! GOD BLESS
Carolyn Reynolds
Coworker
June 7, 2021
