Karl Eisele

July 5, 1928-October 27, 2020

Karl Eisele, age 92, of Sumner, IA died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, IA.

Friends may greet the family from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the church.

Karl was born on July 5, 1928, to Christian and Bertha (Nudling) Eisele on a farm in rural Fredericksburg.

Like most farm kids in that era, Karl helped his parents milk cows, tend chickens and pigs and work in the fields. He also attended country schools through the eighth grade. As a kid, Karl was an active member of 4-H, and he was proud that his hereford steers were the grand champion at the Nashua fair three straight years.

A couple of friends introduced Karl to Marjorie Gitch at a café in Fredericksburg, and it was a perfect match. The two began dating, fell in love and exchanged wedding vows on Dec. 5, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Fredericksburg.

The new couple farmed near Fredericksburg, Tripoli and Sumner for 15 years, and also welcomed their two children - Nancy and Kathy - to the family. The girls remember growing up in a loving home with a dad who was a little shy but could light up a room when he cracked that Karl smile. They also remember a father who worked hard and taught them the practical things in life - like how to change oil in their cars.

In 1963, Karl, Marjorie and the girls moved into Sumner, where he took a job with Paul Niemann Construction, and he worked for the company for 30 years before retiring in 1993. Karl enjoyed going to flea markets, and he was usually up for a game of cards. After retiring, he and Marjorie took numerous "bus tours"

and saw a good part of the country - including Branson, Missouri, California and Yellowstone, just to name a few.

Karl was a member of the Peace Church in Fredericksburg, and he lived a long and productive life. He was married to the love of his life for almost 72 years, he was proud of his two daughters and he adored his three grandchildren. They will miss him, yet they are comforted by the fact that his faith tells them he's at peace.