Karol K. Schmidt

January 2, 1946-December 17, 2021

Karol K. Schmidt, 75, of Hudson, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Karol was born January 2, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Maxine Call Pearson. Karol graduated from Hudson High School in 1964. She married Jerry L. Schmidt August 1, 1965, at the Hudson United Methodist Church. Karol's job and love in life was caring for and raising her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Community Church of Hudson. Karol is survived by her husband, Jerry Schmidt of Hudson; four children, Chad (Lisa) Schmidt‚ Michelle (Pat) Wrage‚ Kami (Mike) King‚ and Ashlee (Wes) Klingaman‚ all of Hudson; nine grandchildren, Kaylee (Steven) McGarvey, Krista (Jordan) David, Cody (Jocelyn) Schmidt, Austin Wrage, Connor (Kirsten) Wrage, Jared King, Brody King, Chase Klingaman, and Miles Klingaman; four great-grandchildren, Emmett and Isaac McGarvey, Lincoln Schmidt, and one due in January. Also a sister, Kathy Pearson of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Bret Schmidt; and a brother, James Pearson. Services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Community Church of Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, also at Community Church of Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Community Church of Hudson. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.