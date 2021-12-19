Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karol K. Schmidt
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Karol K. Schmidt

January 2, 1946-December 17, 2021

Karol K. Schmidt, 75, of Hudson, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Karol was born January 2, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Maxine Call Pearson. Karol graduated from Hudson High School in 1964. She married Jerry L. Schmidt August 1, 1965, at the Hudson United Methodist Church. Karol's job and love in life was caring for and raising her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Community Church of Hudson. Karol is survived by her husband, Jerry Schmidt of Hudson; four children, Chad (Lisa) Schmidt‚ Michelle (Pat) Wrage‚ Kami (Mike) King‚ and Ashlee (Wes) Klingaman‚ all of Hudson; nine grandchildren, Kaylee (Steven) McGarvey, Krista (Jordan) David, Cody (Jocelyn) Schmidt, Austin Wrage, Connor (Kirsten) Wrage, Jared King, Brody King, Chase Klingaman, and Miles Klingaman; four great-grandchildren, Emmett and Isaac McGarvey, Lincoln Schmidt, and one due in January. Also a sister, Kathy Pearson of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Bret Schmidt; and a brother, James Pearson. Services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Community Church of Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, also at Community Church of Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Community Church of Hudson. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Church of Hudson
Hudson, IA
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Community Church of Hudson
Hudson, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
This is such sad news..as classmates and neighbors riding school bus together..the growing pains ..the fun we shared.. so many memories..my heart goes out to u..
ruth gibbins
December 21, 2021
Prayers and condolences to Karol's family. She will be remembered as a wonderful person and a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. May she rest in peace.
Dean Hayes
School
December 21, 2021
Paul and Nancy Post
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results