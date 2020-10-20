Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Boyken

August 24, 1950-October 17, 2020

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Boyken, 70, of the Denver Sunset Home, died Sat. Oct. 17 at MercyOne–Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 24, 1950 in Waterloo, daughter of Merlyn V. and Betty A. Phelps Boyken. Kathy enjoyed being a homemaker. Kathy was very nurturing and had the most wonderful, infectious laugh. She loved music and dancing and her family. She will be remembered as a very sweet soul.

Survivors include: her mother of Cedar Falls; her brother Stephen Boyken of Denver; six sisters, Barbara (Gary) Tomlinson of Waterloo, Cynthia "Cindy" (Jim) Hughes of Waterloo, Donna (Jay) Ableidinger of Punta Gorda, Florida, Linda Boyken of Coralville, Debra (John) Dalluge of Waterloo and Jennifer (Scott) Holman of Waterloo; 8 nephews and nieces, Christine Holman, Anthony Holman, Joshua (Janelle) Miller, Geoffrey Miller, Sarah Miller, Evan Dalluge, Owen Dalluge and Emily Dalluge.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Face coverings are required for anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

