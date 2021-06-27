Menu
Kathleen "Kathy" Canham
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Kathleen "Kathy" Canham

March 20, 1950-June 24, 2021

JANESVILL–Kathleen "Kathy" Canham, 71, of Janesville, died Thursday, June 24, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She was born March 20, 1950 in Waterloo, daughter of Floyd and DeVota Gindt Waltemeyer. She married Michael Kane on January 4, 1969. They were later divorced. She married Randall "R. C." Canham on April 25, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died September 3, 2010.

Kathy was a LPN with St. Francis Hospital, Black Hawk County Child Health Services and providing health care in her home. She enjoyed bowling, soft ball, bingo and loved her pets.

Survivors include: two sons, Scott (Jill) Kane of Waverly and Brian (Colleen) Kane of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Laikyn Davis, Tyler (Samantha) Kane, Austin Kane, Renae Kane, Brody Kane, Paige Kane and Nathan Kane; two great grandchildren, Logan and Aliyah Good; a brother, Gene "Mike" Waltemeyer of Waterloo; a sister, Kay Bovy of Waterloo and her beloved dog, Molly.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by visitation from 1:00 p.m. to service time.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service
West Ridgeway, IA
Jun
30
Service
3:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service
West Ridgeway, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
