Kathleen "Kate" Gerjerts

July 11, 1952-March 28, 2022

Kathleen "Kate" Gerjerts, 69, of Cedar Falls passed away from natural causes at home on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born July 11, 1952, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Charles and Norma (Gjefle) Gress. Kate graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970 and earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Hawkeye Tech. On March 14, 1975, she was married to Gregory Gerjerts in Cedar Falls. They later divorced. Kate worked in patient accounts at Sartori Hospital, then Covenant Medical Center (now MercyOne, Waterloo).

Kate was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons: Graham (Katie) Gerjerts of Olathe, Kansas, and Kyle (Payten) Gerjerts of Arlington Heights, Illinois; four grandchildren: Bailey, Elliot, Reid and Ryann; and her brother, Gene (Deb) Gress of Colo, Iowa. Her memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with visitation the evening prior from 5-7:00 p.m. at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, both of Cedar Falls. Private burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cubs Charities (www.mlb.com/cubs/community/cubs-charities) and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Kate's happiness revolved around her family. Above all else, she treasured being a mother and grandmother, taking greatest pride in her four grandchildren. She spent countless hours traveling to Kansas City and Chicago to visit them, watch their many activities, and show a presence in their lives that most grandchildren don't have, regardless of distance. Kate also enjoyed staying active physically (long daily walks in her neighborhood) and socially (travelling frequently with friends to Florida and California wine country). She was a diehard Cubs fan and cherished seeing a 2016 World Series championship. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.