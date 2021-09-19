Kathleen Mae (Kate) Hogan

January 26, 1928-September 9, 2021

Kathleen Mae (Kate) Hogan, age 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 9, 2021, in her home off Michigan Avenue, after watching her favorite show. Kathleen was born on January 26, 1928, in Dyserville, Iowa, the third of six children to Edward Hogan and Anastasia Ungs. The family moved to Waterloo, Iowa in 1940 where Kathleen attended St. John's Catholic Middle School, then graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1946. Following high school, she attended Ottumwa Heights College, a private women's liberal arts school in Ottumwa, IA, operated by the Sisters of Humility.

After several years in office work at the former Rath Packing Co., big city life became appealing and she moved to the Chicago land area, taking a position with Avon Products in Skokie, IL. In 1958, Kate accepted a position at The Northern Bank & Trust Co. in Chicago. As she advanced in her career as an Investment Officer in the Trust Department, she also completed her formal education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from De Paul University in Chicago. After her retirement from the bank, she became a licensed financial advisor and worked officially in that capacity serving many clients until the age of 90 - she asked about how the market performed, until the very end.

Katheen was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Virginia Weidner (Hamilton), James E. Hogan, Kenneth C. Hogan, Rev. Monsignor Robert G. Hogan, brother-in-law Richard Reyhons and a beloved nephew James P. Hogan. She is survived by her sister, Carol Reyhons of Davenport, IA, sister-in-law Lois Hogan Meyers, of Muskegon, MI, sister-in-law Marlene Hogan of Waterloo, IA, and twelve treasured nieces and nephews.

Kate was an eager and frequent world traveler always immersing herself in all the adventure. She enjoyed her adopted city of Chicago and all it had to offer - its restaurants, theatre, shopping, and the Magnificent Mile. She adored her family , was the staple at every gathering, and the always last to leave. She had a giving way and was a generous patron to many wonderful charitable organizations. Most importantly, she was deeply rooted in and devoted to her faith in God. She will be missed, she will never be forgotten.

Services will be 10:30 Monday, Sept. 20 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in My. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Masks are required for this event.

The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website. www.queenofpeaceparish.net.