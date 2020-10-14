Kathleen K. Slocum

November 17, 1945 - October 10, 2020

Waterloo - Kathleen K. Slocum, 74, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. She was born on November 17, 1945 in Waterloo the daughter of Hartzel and Bertha (Buehner) Blok. Kathleen married Gary Slocum April 25, 1970 in Galena, IL, he died May 1, 2008. She was a homemaker, and also worked at Waterloo Community Schools for 8 years. Kathleen loved playing video games with her grandchildren, crocheting, crafting, and ceramics, Hallmark movies, spending time outdoors, and gardening. She is survived by: three daughters, Robin (Ed) Ribble of Evansdale‚ Michelle (Chris) Brooks of Livermore‚ Misti Thoe of Ventura; two sons, William (Chrissy) Slocum of Richey‚ FL, and Gary Slocum of Mason City; 10 grandchildren Matthew, Stephanie, Samantha, Melissa, Abigail Alex, Tory, Lance, Seth and Nicole. Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Dustin. Services: 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Garden View Chapel in Waterloo with inurnment at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com