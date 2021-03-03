Menu
Kathleen G. Sorenson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Kathleen G. Sorenson

November 27, 1933-February 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Kathleen G. Sorenson, 87, of Waterloo, died Sun., Feb. 28, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born Nov. 27, 1933 in National City, CA the daughter of Paul and Helen Schneider Kohl, Sr. She was a 1951 graduate of Waterloo West High School. She married Frederick "Larry" Sorenson on March 20, 1955 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2013. Kathleen enjoyed being outside tending her yard and growing flowers and vegetables. She loved spending time with her family and her dog Freddie as often as she could. Survived by: a daughter, Karen Motsinger of Waterloo; 3 sons, Larry (Laurie) of Shawnee, KS, Kevin (Shadlee) of Hudson, Lee (Julie) of Spirit Lake; 7 grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marge Kohl of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a brother, Paul Kohl, Jr. and a son-in-law, Kevin Motsinger. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I am so sorry too hear of the passing of Kathleen my prayers are with you all
Kathy Brinyark
March 3, 2021
