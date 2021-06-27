Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen M. Tink
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Kathleen M. Tink

July 5, 1924-June 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Kathleen M. Tink, 96, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center in Waterloo.

She was born July 5, 1924, in Clifton, CO, daughter of Frank R. and Eliza A. Tanner McCune. She earned her bachelor's in business. She married Edward M. Tink February 4, 1951 in Springfield, IL; he died May 4, 1982.

She was a lifetime member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was the superintendent of the Primary Department for over 30 years, overseeing large Vacation Bible School programs, and as an Awana leader. She invested her life in children's ministries, wanting them to know Jesus and caring for others. She loved spending time crafting, doing puzzles, and traveling.

Kathleen is survived by two sons, David (Renee) Tink and Mark (Becky) Tink' both of Waterloo; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Wood of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Jesse (Erin) Tink of Waterloo, Rachael (Kevin) Stensrud of Grinnell, Joshua (Michelle) Tink of Glen Carbon, IL, Andrew (Emily) Tink of Waterloo, Aaron (Jorden) Tink of Wheaton, IL, Jonathan (Bri) Tink of Wheaton, IL, Chelsey (Mike) Knapp of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Mitchell Smith of Adel; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral services 11:00 AM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Private family burial precedes services in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established later. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.