Kathleen M. Tink

July 5, 1924-June 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Kathleen M. Tink, 96, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Friendship Village Retirement Center in Waterloo.

She was born July 5, 1924, in Clifton, CO, daughter of Frank R. and Eliza A. Tanner McCune. She earned her bachelor's in business. She married Edward M. Tink February 4, 1951 in Springfield, IL; he died May 4, 1982.

She was a lifetime member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was the superintendent of the Primary Department for over 30 years, overseeing large Vacation Bible School programs, and as an Awana leader. She invested her life in children's ministries, wanting them to know Jesus and caring for others. She loved spending time crafting, doing puzzles, and traveling.

Kathleen is survived by two sons, David (Renee) Tink and Mark (Becky) Tink' both of Waterloo; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Wood of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Jesse (Erin) Tink of Waterloo, Rachael (Kevin) Stensrud of Grinnell, Joshua (Michelle) Tink of Glen Carbon, IL, Andrew (Emily) Tink of Waterloo, Aaron (Jorden) Tink of Wheaton, IL, Jonathan (Bri) Tink of Wheaton, IL, Chelsey (Mike) Knapp of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Mitchell Smith of Adel; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral services 11:00 AM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Private family burial precedes services in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established later.