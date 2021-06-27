Menu
Dr. Kathryn Louise Hatch
Cedar Falls High School

Dr. Kathryn Louise (Chandler) Hatch

1943-June 3, 2021

Dr. Kathryn Louise (Chandler) Hatch, 77, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021. Family was by her side. Born to Henry and Beatrice Chandler, arriving a few days before Christmas in 1943.

She was an amazing textile scientist and dedicated to her family, friends, students, and professional interests. She traveled the world to discover the the magic of hand made textiles and the people that created them.

Kathryn graduated from Cedar Falls High School class of 1962, Bachelor of Science Iowa State University 1966, and Doctor of Philosophy Southern Illinois University 1975. Kathryn instructed at Washington State University and at The University of Arizona, Tucson.

Kathryn is survived by her sister Mary Bruhn of Newton, Iowa, brother Douglas Chandler of Auburn, California, extended family, and at least 500 friends world wide. Proceeded in death by her partents, brother William Chandler and sister Barbara Boudwyns of Cedar Falls Iowa. Share your memories at http://kathrynhatch.site.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
