Kathryn J. Theel

(1958-2020)

Kathryn Jean Theel, 62 of Waterloo, IA passed away at her home September 7, 2020.

"Kathy" was born on July 29,1958 in Waterloo to Richard and Elizabeth (Bedard)Leeper. Kathy attended West High School in Waterloo. Kathy worked as a Trucking Permit receptionist for many years. Recently Kathy just enjoyed spending time at home watching wrestling and playing scratch tickets.

Left to cherish Kathy's memories are Fred Theel (special friend), Chris Theel (son), Travis Theel (son), James Leeper (brother), Madisen Theel (Granddaughter), Brody Theel (Grandson) all of Waterloo.

Proceeded in Death by her parents Richard and Elizabeth Leeper, a sister Mary (leeper) Barker, and a Brother Larry Leeper.

A celebration of life get together will take place October 11, 2020 at Exchange Park in Waterloo around 3 p.m.

Memorials May be directed to either Chris or Travis.