Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Katie Melinda Neel
Wapsie Valley High School
Lensing's Oak Hill - Coralville
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA

Katie Melinda Neel

October 9, 1971-June 15, 2021

NORTH LIBERTY-Katie Melinda Neel, 49, of North Liberty, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Katie at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Lensing's Oak Hill, Coralville, Iowa with Pastor Brent Hartwig officiating. Katie's family will greet guests prior to and after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the Neel-Brustkern family in care of Steve Neel.

Katie is survived by her husband Steve Neel; daughters Emma and Elaine Brustkern; stepsons Andrew, Caleb, David, and Aaron Neel; mother, Linda Berryhill; sisters Krista Berryhill (Robert Lynn, Elena Dietz, Clarissa Dietz, and TJ Lynn) and Diane Oltmann (Merrill Oltmann); brothers Ken Berryhill (Jen Berryhill), Jerry Berryhill, Bruce Berryhill (Jackie Berryhill, Sawyer and Alexia) and Todd Berryhill (Christine Berryhill, Abbie, Adam, Alex, and Aric) and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. C.E. Berryhill.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lensing's Oak Hill
Coralville, IA
Lensing's Oak Hill - Coralville
Sponsored by Lensing's Oak Hill - Coralville.
Sorry for your loss! The book Unfinished Business was purchased in memory of Katie to the Fairbank Public Library from Gary Fink.
Fairbank Public Library
July 9, 2021
