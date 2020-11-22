Kay Avilla Bukatz-Freyberger

October 24, 1942 - November 19

CEDAR FALLS – Kay Avilla Bukatz-Freyberger, 78, of Parkersburg, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 19, at Parker Place, Parkersburg.

She was born October 24, 1942 in Waterloo, daughter of Frank and Claire Oswald DeVine. She married Phillip Irwin in 1961. They later divorced. She married Kent Bukatz in 1968. They later divorced. She married Larry Freyberger on October 15, 2016.

Kay worked for the University of Northern Iowa for over 20 years in the ticket office at the UNI-DOME. She was an avid Panther fan. Her family was her greatest joy. Kay will be most remembered for her kind, generous heart and smile that could light up a room.

Survivors include: her husband; three daughters, Wendy (Vince) Tofani of Keller, Texas, Lori (Bob) Van Erem of Katy, Texas and Stacy (Paul) Wolf of Cedar Falls; two sons, Keith and Kevin Irvin, both of Scottsdale, Arizona; She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brett) White, Chelsea (Corey) Polinsky, Hailee (Garrett) Smith, Tori Tofani, Whitney (Spencer) Tidman, Mitchell Van Erem and Logan, Landon and Leyton Wolf and five great grandchildren, Mason, Mariah, Haze, Hollis and Ryken; a step-son, Tom (Karen) Freyberger of Isanti, Minnesota; two step-daughters, LeAnn Freyberger of Lakeville, Minnesota and Frankie Freyberger; and six step-grandchildren, Josephine, Ladan, Abraham, Jacob, Elizabeth and Mikayla.

She is preceded in death by: her son, Neal Bukatz; her parents; and a brother, Raymond DeVine.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the U N I Foundation.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.